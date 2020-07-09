Donna Kay Lago Miles-Hague age 72, passed away Wednesday morning July 1st, 2020 at10:23am. She passed from complications of COPD and Congestive Heart Failure that she had been battling the last couple of years.
Donna was born Sept. 27, 1947 to William Albert Lago and Lena (Muninger) Lago in Madison, Kansas. Donna graduated from Brea High School in Brea, California then returned to Kansas to work with her sister at her restaurant in Peabody. She soon married her first husband Ivan Kay Miles from Peabody. They were married for 28 years before he passed away in 1994. She then married Rodney Glenn Hague whom she shared 25 years of marriage until her death.
Donna Hague loved visiting with people at Pops Diner and frequented the casinos where she was convinced that her lucky jacket and rings would make her a winner every time. She was known for leaving goodies for her mailman, making and giving away her apple butter and even taking homemade cookies into the bank occasionally. When fall rolled around, you could always be guaranteed to see her handing out her famous popcorn balls around town and on Halloween. Many times, she would buy shoes for her husband and they would be the wrong size, I think just so she could purposely give them to someone in need. She was known for 45years of caring for children in her home and the Okie Dokie Daycare. She had a love for Jesus that helped her remain strong in her faith until the end. Donna didn't know a stranger and absolutely loved people. She was definitely an example to all on how to be a true giver of oneself.
She was preceded in death by parents, 4 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by the following siblings; Sue Tannahill-Choal (sister) of Reliance, SD, Jo Tannahill-Voss (sister) of Henderson, NV, Ginger Tannahill-Bevan (sister) of El Dorado, KS, and many nieces and nephews.
Her loving family includes her husband, Rodney Glenn Hague of the home; her children Brent Miles (and wife Robin) of Marion, KS, Laurie Miles-Welch of Wichita, KS, Kim Hague-Jones(and husband Greg) of Wichita,KS, Karl Hague (and wife Laura) of Overland Park, KS. She also leaves behind 11 grandkids, 10 great grandkids, and all of the kids she raised throughout the years at the daycare, that called her grandma.
The family is grateful for the compassion and care of all the staff that came to the home from Good Shepherd Hospice out of Newton to be with her in her last couple of days. Their care,compassion and comfort they gave her during her final time here on earth was truly amazing!
A memorial has been established with Good Shepherd Hospice out of Newton. ?Memorial donations can be sent to Baker Funeral Home, 6100 E Central, Wichita, KS 67208. ?The family encourages friends and family to sign her online guest book and leave a memory of Donna at www.?bakerfhwichita.com.
We will be having a come and go Celebration of Life/Memorial on Saturday July 25th, 2020 from2-4pm at her home in Peabody.