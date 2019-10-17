|
Donna M. Wolfersberger, 78, died Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 23, 1940, in Manchester, Tennessee, to Charles R. and Eva (Brown) Uselton.
She was a member of the Newton Christian Church and attended Sedgwick Christian Church. Donna served the Lord and her church in many ways through the years, including helping with Sunday school and cooking many funeral meals. She always had a soft spot in her heart for anyone going through a hard time, especially single parents. She had a talent for numbers and knew everyone's phone number after hearing it only once or twice. Donna also had a good business head that she shared with others.
Donna was a good friend to many and enjoyed coffee time and catching up. She was a loving mother and grandmother and looked forward to spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Jason Million of Valley Center, and Jim Cozart and John Million, both of Newton; her husband, Phillip Wolfersberger of Newton; and sisters, Doris (Frank) Todd of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Linda Haley of Manchester, Tennessee, and Mary Sue and (Bill) Cawthron of West Plains, Missouri. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents; son, Shane Million; brothers, Everette, Wayne and Elmer Uselton; and sisters, Vickie Bush and Joyce Kirk.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) at Newton Christian Church, 210 Southport Dr., with Pastors Justin Bracker and Doug Ingmire presiding. Visitation will be 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 20, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Newton.
Memorials are suggested to Newton Christian Church in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 17, 2019