Donna Ruth (Dunlap) Walker, 77, passed away Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019) at her home in St. Mark, surrounded by family.
Donna is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dr. Marshall D. Walker; daughter, Michelle (Richard) Harris of Colwich; brother, Dean (Debbie) Dunlap of Lawrence; sister, Marla Egerton (Drew) of Garden Valley, Idaho; granddaughters, Amber Harris, Kristin (Chip) Weakland and Katie (Dominic) Eck; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Clare and Ruth (Hetzke) Dunlap.
Donna was an accomplished woman. She held a BA in English Literature, MA in Library Science and DR in Educational Administration. She also received honor awards from KAECT and the Wichita State University Opportunity Program College of Health, where she taught educational technology for 25 years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202.
A Celebration of Life is to be held at 1 p.m. Friday (Nov. 8, 2019) at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Wichita. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 7, 2019