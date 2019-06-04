|
Donna Jane (Holmes) Stricklan, 81, of Wichita, passed away May 28, 2019, at Wesley Medical Center. She was born on Sept. 4, 1937, in Newton to Donnie and Pearl Holmes. She graduated from Newton High School in 1955 and went on to become an executive secretary. During the Vietnam War, Donna was a secretary for the State Department for 18 months.
Donna lived many places in her life, including California, Washington D.C., Virginia, New Jersey and back home to Kansas. She met Pam McCausland in Wichita and they became best friends for life. Donna had no children of her own, but doted on her many nieces and nephews.
Donna joined the St. James Episcopal Church in 2014 and loved her church and Mother Dawn and made many friends at the church. She was a volunteer receptionist two days a week, and was a Daughter of the King.
She is survived by her three sisters, Rae Ann Anderson of Newton, Gerri (Gene) Slack of North Newton and Kathryn Beal of Farmersville, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donnie and Pearl Holmes; and sister, Loretta Ness.
Cremation will be done and a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (June 8, 2019) at St. James Episcopal Church, 3750 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67208.
Memorials in Donna's name can be made to St. James Episcopal Church or to Phoenix Hospice, 3450 N. Rock Rd., Wichita, KS 67226. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Kansan on June 4, 2019