Hillsboro - Doris Eileen Guhr, 90, died June 15, 2020 at Salem Nursing Home in Hillsboro.
Graveside service at Johannestal cemetery Monday, June 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. rural Hillsboro. Due to COVID-19 graveside will be private with a public Celebration of Life Service to be held in October
Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kansan on Jun. 18, 2020.