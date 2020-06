Hillsboro - Doris Eileen Guhr, 90, died June 15, 2020 at Salem Nursing Home in Hillsboro.Graveside service at Johannestal cemetery Monday, June 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. rural Hillsboro. Due to COVID-19 graveside will be private with a public Celebration of Life Service to be held in OctoberOnline condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com