Doris Eileen Guhr
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hillsboro - Doris Eileen Guhr, 90, died June 15, 2020 at Salem Nursing Home in Hillsboro.

Graveside service at Johannestal cemetery Monday, June 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. rural Hillsboro. Due to COVID-19 graveside will be private with a public Celebration of Life Service to be held in October

Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Johannestal cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jost Funeral Home
401 S Washington St
Hillsboro, KS 67063
(620) 947-3622
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved