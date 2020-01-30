Dorothy Jeanette Emert, 75, died Jan. 23, 2020, in Newton. She was born Sept. 10, 1944, in Halstead to Robert E. and Dorothy M. (Beaty) Lee.
She was a lifelong Halstead resident prior to moving to Newton. She was a graduate of Halstead High School and earned a degree in business from Southwestern College, Winfield.
Dorothy worked as an insurance filing clerk for Halstead Hospital.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Newton, and active in the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 5, Newton, presently serving as Worthy Matron. She was also currently president of Ruth-Wilson American Legion Post 231, Halstead.
Her most important work was opening her home as a foster parent to many children.
On March 17, 1974, Dorothy married William Ray Emert in Halstead. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include sons, David L. Emert of Pueblo, Colorado, and Bill (Danielle Unruh) Emert of Halstead; brother, Robert E. Lee Jr. of Hutchinson; and three grandchildren.
Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020) and funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday (Jan. 31, 2020), both at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead. Interment will follow at Halstead Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to American Legion Post 231 Auxiliary in care of Kaufman Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Jan. 30, 2020