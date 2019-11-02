Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy (Androes) Foust. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Trinity Heights United Methodist Church 1200 Boyd Ave Newton , KS View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

After living a rich and fulfilled life, Dorothy Ann Androes Foust peacefully departed this earth on Oct. 16, 2019, at age 90. Dorothy was born in Blackwell, Oklahoma, on Feb. 13, 1929 to Pete and Marie Androes. Shortly thereafter the family moved to Kansas, where Dorothy was raised in the German-Russian Mennonite communities of Elbing and Newton.



After graduating from Newton High School in 1947, Dorothy worked her way through Halstead Hospital School of Nursing, completing her degree in 1951. It was while in nursing school that Dorothy's good friend and roommate, Virginia Miller, introduced Dorothy to her future husband and Virginia's cousin, Charles D. Foust. After Dorothy's graduation and Charles' completion of his military service in Korea, the couple married on Dec. 14, 1952, in the First Christian Church in Newton.



Over the next 57 years, and prior to Chuck's death in June 2009, the couple created loving, nurturing homes for their children and grandchildren, first in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, then Santa Cruz, California, and finally in Dallas and Clear Lake City, Texas.



For Dorothy, serving others through her chosen profession and subsequent volunteering roles was a calling and a way of life. She took great pride and joy in her career as a licensed Registered Nurse. After beginning her nursing career at the renowned Menninger Clinic in Topeka, Dorothy helped establish the Jane Phillips Geriatrics Hospital in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Dorothy held supervisory nursing roles throughout her career and retired in the late 1980s to devote her time to her family and her volunteer work.



Among other activities and endeavors, Dorothy was a long-time board member of Interfaith Caring Ministries in Clear Lake and volunteered at the Interfaith Resale Shop. She also volunteered at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, Clear Lake United Methodist Church and served as a coordinator for Bay Area Meals on Wheels for over 25 years.



Dorothy loved to travel with Chuck and they enjoyed visiting with friends and family. Both Dorothy and Chuck had a passion for gardening and were particularly proud of their roses and flowers. Dorothy was an accomplished baker and candy maker, as well as a talented seamstress and avid quilter. One of her many legacies to her children and grandchildren is an extensive collection of beautiful hand-stitched quilts.



Preceding Dorothy in death were her beloved husband, Charles D. Foust; parents, Pete and Marie Androes; stepmother, Margaret Androes; older brothers, Leslie and Paul Androes; and long-time friends, Virginia Miller and Milford Ediger.



She is survived by her brother, Willard Androes (Kathleen); her sisters, Betty Harmony, Melba Langenegger and Mary Lou Schmidt (Robert); children, Barbara Powell (David), Marcia Fox (David) and Paul Foust (Cathy); grandchildren: Dane Powell (Teresa), Catherine Powell (Zak), Brian Foust, Kevin Foust (Rachael) and Caroline Powell; great-grandchildren, Charles, Lana and a soon-to-be-born baby girl; as well as many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and other extended family members.



The family would also like to thank the residents and management at Village on the Park in Friendswood, Texas, as well as Dorothy's special caregivers, Marilyn Swaboda and Oxana Peacock.



For Dorothy, her faith, her family and her dear friends reflected her joy for life. She never stopped trying to make the world a better place and her life was devoted to selflessness and giving. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dorothy's name to Interfaith Caring Ministries in Clear Lake (



A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Nov. 8, 2019) at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, 1200 Boyd Ave, Newton, KS 67114.

