Dorthy Edna Guisinger, 89, passed away Thursday (Oct. 17, 2019) in El Dorado. She was born on Nov. 17, 1929, in Buda, Illinois, to Ira and Esther (Hartzler) Eigsti.
Dorthy grew up in the family home in Illinois. After high school, she attended The La Junta Mennonite School of Nursing in La Junta, Colorado, graduating in March 1956. She was an RN at Bethel Deaconess Hospital in Newton throughout her working career. She was a full-time nurse and mother. She enjoyed cooking, baking and crocheting.
She is survived by her son and his wife, Douglas and Lonnie Cornelius of Bradford, Pennsylvania; daughter and her husband, JoAnn and Brian Merrick of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and a sister, Florence Zehr of Waverly, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mabel Eigsti; and her brothers, Del Eigsti and Elmer Eigsti.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019) at Heritage Funeral Home, 206 E. Central, El Dorado. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Restlawn Gardens Cemetery in Newton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Worship Center, P.O. Box 830, El Dorado, KS 67042.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 22, 2019