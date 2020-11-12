Dorothy L. Harder departed this life at home with her family at her side on November 4, 2020, in North Newton, Kansas. Dorothy was born on August 22, 1930, the youngest child of Dietrich and Katherine (Reimer) Regier. Dorothy grew up on their farm in rural Harvey County with her eldest sibling, Arnold, and sister, Alfrieda. They attended a one-room school nearby, and she graduated from Moundridge High School in 1949. Dorothy graduated from Bethel College in 1954 with a Bachelor's degree in Education and then married Willis Harder.
Willis and Dorothy lived and she taught in Topeka and Lincolnville, Kansas before returning to the farm in 1956 as her parents retired. Dorothy taught first grade in Buhler before being at home for a dozen years as three children arrived, Kurt, David, and Lynn. Dorothy prepared them for key aspects of life, while also helping Willis with the expanding farm. Dorothy tended a large garden and cooked large amounts of wonderful food for the family and summer help.
In 1969, she returned to teaching and taught 3rd grade for the next 26 years at Buhler. She loved her students, as they improved their reading and math skills (multiplication tables!). She also developed cherished friendships with fellow teachers that endured.
In 1996, she and Willis moved from the farm to North Newton where they have resided. As her children grew and started their own families, Dorothy was a nurturing grandmother. Every grandchild got a large and equal dose of love, learning, and chocolate crinkle cookies.
Dorothy was an active member of the Hoffnungsau Mennonite Church from 1945 to 2000 and thereafter the Bethel College Mennonite Church. Dorothy had a deep faith and expressed it by helping others, providing food and assistance, and inviting new people in. Dorothy volunteered for several decades with the Bethel College Women's Association and for 20 years at the Et Cetera Shop in Newton.
Dorothy is predeceased by her parents, her siblings and their spouses, Arnold Regier (Mary) and Alfrieda Penner (Ervin), and her son, Kurt. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Willis; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Janzen (Keith); son, David Harder (Michele Horn); and daughter, Lynn Schmidt (Steve); nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
On Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 3:30 p.m., Dorothy's immediate family will have a celebration of life service and they invite you to watch it by livestream then at the Dorothy L. Harder Memorial Service FaceBook page.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Kurt Harder Scholarship Fund at Bethel College or Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062. For more information on Dorothy's life or to leave memories for the family, go to www.wigginsfuneralhomes.com