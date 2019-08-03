|
|
Dorothy Jantz, 99, died Friday (Aug. 2, 2019) at Moundridge Manor. She was born Oct. 29, 1919, in Halstead, to Enoch D. and Anna (Smith) Koehn. On April 20, 1941, she married Elmer E. Jantz in Halstead. He preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 2008.
Dorothy was a member of the Eden Church of God in Christ in rural Burns.
She is survived by her son, Jerald and his wife LaVonne Jantz of Burns; sister, Edna Koehn of Newton; seven grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Jenette Koehn of Burns and Norma Koehn of Texline, Texas; and a daughter-in-law, Sharon Koehn of DeRidder, Louisiana.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson and his wife, Timothy and Cynthia Koehn; son, James and his wife Karen Jantz; daughter, Cheryl and her husband Richard Koehn; brothers, Jesse, Glen and Stanley Koehn; and sisters: Caroline Fast, Agnes Jantz, Evelyn Jantz, Wilma Schmidt, Pansy Koehn, Neva Jantz and Jeralyn Koehn.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 6, 2019) at Eden Mennonite Church in Burns, with Minister Roland Koehn presiding. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Monday (Aug. 5, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main, Newton.
Memorials are suggested to Moundridge Manor in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 3, 2019