Dorothy M. Longmire, 80, died Saturday (Jan. 18, 2020) at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. She was born November 16, 1939, in Philadelphia to Alton C. And Edith E. (Bowman) Kurtz.
She was a Halstead resident since 1980 and worked as an accountant for Abbott Labs and Sterling Drug.
She is survived by a son, Ed Longmire of Halstead; daughter, Lisa (David) Cooper of Louisville, Kentucky; sister, Nancy Kurtz of Kansas City, Kansas; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Ellen Kurtz; and an infant grandson, William Edward Longmire.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 23, 2020) at Halstead Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Neighbors in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.
Published in The Kansan on Jan. 22, 2020