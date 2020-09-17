

Newton, Dorothy Mae Lambert, 102, entered eternal life on September 14, 2020 at Asbury Park, Newton.



She was born May 27, 1918 on a farm near Peabody, Kansas to George Suffield and Elizabeth (Swak) Suffield and was the youngest of 6 children. Her mother passed away when Dorothy was four years old and her sister basically raised her until Dorothy was a teen.



On August 5, 1940 she married John C. Lambert in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her and John had a great life together and raised 7 children. They were always together taking their walks or meeting up with friends at McDonalds. In her earlier years she enjoyed her sewing, crocheting, crafts and tending to her beautiful flowers. She was still mowing her lawn at the age of 92. In earlier years along with her family she was a member of the Methodist Church of Aulne, Kansas. Later she attended the Columbus Church of Christ in Newton.



Survivors include, daughter, Karen Pulaski, Sedgwick; son, Greg (Mary) Lambert, Henderson, Nevada; daughter, Marcia Mote, Wichita, Kansas; sons, Micheal Lambert and Kevin (Becky) Lambert, Newton, Several nieces and nephews, twenty-three grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by husband, John, daughter, Shelly Lambert, son, Larry Lambert, grandsons, Tommy Lambert and Jason Church, and great great granddaughter, Carlee Schroeder.



Cremation has taken place. Due to the COVID-19 virus there will be a private family burial and a memorial will be held at a later date.



Petersen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store