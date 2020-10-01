1/1
Doug Eshelman
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Doug Eshelman, 68, died September 15, 2020 at his home in Sedgwick, Kansas. Doug was born April 4, 1952 in Newton, Kansas to Willard Kermit and Meda June (Douglas) Eshelman.

On December 23, 1988 he married Linda Lee Anderson in Sedgwick, Kansas and she survives of the home. Doug drove truck for a living. He loved to waterski, collecting antique knives, and was a very good pool player. He was also quick to give a pat on the back when anyone did a good thing. Doug's greatest joy in life was his family and friends who will miss him very much. He was a man who made close lifelong friends and he left a legacy of caring that will be cherished.

Doug is survived by his wife, Linda; brothers, Stephen and Richard L. Eshelman; and his step-children who he loved very much, several nieces and nephews and his best friend Galen Friesen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and good friend, Steve McVicar.

Private family services will be held and memorials in Doug's name may be made to your charity of choice in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

Published in The Kansan on Oct. 1, 2020.
