Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home
Newton, KS
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home
Newton, KS
Dwight Eells Jr.


1932 - 2020
Dwight Eells Jr. Obituary
Dwight Nathaniel Eells Jr., 87, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 14, 2020) at Midland Care Hospice in Topeka.

He was born March 30, 1932, in Oak Park, Chicago, the son of Elizabeth F. and Dwight Nathanial Eells Sr. The family moved to Newton, where he graduated from Newton High School in 1950 and graduated from Kansas State University in 1955.

Dwight taught art and coached athletics at the junior high level in Fort Morgan and Boulder, Colorado, as well as Newton and Topeka. He later worked as a disability examiner for the state of Kansas for 25 years, retiring in 1997.

Dwight had three children from his only marriage. He spent his retirement enjoying his grandchildren and supporting his lifelong passion for Kansas State University.

Survivors include his two sons, Sid Eells of New Port Richey, Florida, and Stewart Eells of Topeka; daughter, Shellie Eells of Topeka; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Dwight is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Hoyt Eells.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday (Jan. 17, 2020), with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m., both at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.

Arrangements by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Jan. 16, 2020
