Service Information Miller Mortuary 908 N Lincoln Liberal , KS 67901 (620)-624-3844





On Oct. 27, 1974, Ed married Debra S. Banman at the Faith Mennonite Church in Newton; she survives.



Ed attended school at Plainview School in eastern Colorado and was a graduate of Garden City High School, class of 1973, and Kansas Technical Institute (now K-State) in Salina. He worked as a repairman for National Cash Register Co., as well as a clerk for Dillons, The Best Market and Wal-Mart, all in Liberal. Ed enjoyed tinkering on older cars, including his beloved El Camino. He also enjoyed playing pool and cards.



His survivors include one daughter, Angela Giskie of Liberal; one son, Matt Giskie of Newton; mother- and father-in-law, Edgar and Vinola Banman; sister-in-law, Cindy Banman; and brother-in-law, Wendell Banman, all of Newton. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Seda Giskie, Kaelyn Giskie, Justin Powers, Brenden Powers and Samantha Powers. In addition, he is survived by numerous friends and family members.



He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Erwin Dean Giskie; and his grandparents, Henry and Lottie Giskie and Edwin and Edna Reinert.



Per his wishes, there will no memorial service. Cremation has taken place. A private family burial will be held at a later date.



Edgar James "Ed' Giskie, 64, of Liberal, passed away on Wednesday (Oct. 9, 2019) at Southwest Medical Center, Liberal. He was born May 6, 1955, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, to Kenneth and Wanda (Reinert) Giskie.

