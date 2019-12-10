Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith (Hayes) Burns. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edith Bernice (Hayes) Burns, 91, of Wichita, formerly of Ponca City, Oklahoma, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 4, 2019) at the Wesley Woodlawn Hospital in Wichita.



Edith was born September 6, 1928, to Oscar R. and Nina E. (Walling) Hayes in Arkansas City. She was raised and educated in Arkansas City, graduating from Ark City High School in 1946.



On June 24, 1949, she married Samuel R. Burns in Arkansas City. The couple made their home in Winfield, Arkansas City, Bartlesville, Newton, Oklahoma City, then Ponca City, Oklahoma. Edith lived the last two years at Sedgwick Plaza Independent Living in Wichita.



Edith worked as a clerk for Santa Fe Railroad for many years. She also worked as a bookkeeper for several other companies throughout the years. Edith loved playing bingo and had a passion for knitting.



Survivors include her children, Linda Burns of Bel Aire, Jack Burns and wife Kathy of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Carol Burns of Edmond, Oklahoma; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Edith was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters; and two brothers.



A private family burial in Memorial Lawn has taken place. A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for 1 p.m. June 26, 2020, at the Memorial Lawn Chapel.



A memorial has been established for the Sedgwick Plaza. Contributions may be made through the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory.

