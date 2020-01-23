|
Edna Koehn, 95, died Monday (Jan. 20, 2020) at her rural Newton residence. She was born Dec. 8, 1924, in Halstead, to Enoch D. and Anna (Smith) Koehn.
On Sept. 10, 1951, she married Harlan Koehn in Burns. After 64 years of marriage, Harlan preceded her in death on June 26, 2015.
Edna was a longtime member of the Burns community, where she worked alongside her husband who was a farmer and stockman.
She was an active member of Eden Mennonite Church in Burns.
Survivors include son, Steve and his wife Barbara Koehn, and daughter Beverly, all of Newton; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Edna is preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter, Diann; eight sisters; and three brothers.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday (Jan. 24, 2020) at Eden Mennonite Church in Burns, with presiding ministers Darwin Schmidt and Roland Koehn officiating. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 23, 2020) at Eden Mennonite Church in rural Burns. Burial will be in the Eden Mennonite Church Cemetery in Burns.
Memorials are suggested in Edna's memory to the family in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Jan. 23, 2020