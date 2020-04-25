|
Edward "Ed" Dick, age 82 of Newton, Kansas, died peacefully on April 19, 2020 at St. Francis Hospice in Wichita. Ed was born September 6, 1937 in New Hamburg, Ontario to Isaac and Katharina (Friesen) Dick. After immigrating to the United States with his family to Winton, California, he attended Livingston High School and then attended Bethel College in Newton where he was active in the choral department.
Ed lived most of his adult life in Fresno, California working as a loan officer in a bank, customer service for the Fresno Bee, and a manager for the Salvation Army. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed books about classic cars, history, biographies, and detective novels. He loved sports and once he moved to Kansas watched almost every Royals baseball, Chiefs football, and Jayhawks basketball game. One of Ed's great loves in life was listening to sacred choral music.
After Ed moved to Kansas, he attended Colonial Presbyterian Church and volunteered weekly in their food pantry and monthly with the Harvester's Food Distribution. Ed's compassion for those in need is one of the hallmarks of his character and personality.
Edward was preceded in death by his father Isaac and his mother Katharina (Friesen); three half-brothers and one sister, John Dick, Bill Dick, Jacob Friesen and Frieda (Dick) Menzel. He is survived by three children, Miriam, Matthew, and Arthur, and one brother, Dr. Arthur Dick.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Petersen Funeral Home of Newton, Kansas is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Bethel College Choir (Newton) and the Salvation Army.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 25, 2020