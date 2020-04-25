Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Dick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward "Ed" Dick


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward "Ed" Dick Obituary
Edward "Ed" Dick, age 82 of Newton, Kansas, died peacefully on April 19, 2020 at St. Francis Hospice in Wichita. Ed was born September 6, 1937 in New Hamburg, Ontario to Isaac and Katharina (Friesen) Dick. After immigrating to the United States with his family to Winton, California, he attended Livingston High School and then attended Bethel College in Newton where he was active in the choral department.

Ed lived most of his adult life in Fresno, California working as a loan officer in a bank, customer service for the Fresno Bee, and a manager for the Salvation Army. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed books about classic cars, history, biographies, and detective novels. He loved sports and once he moved to Kansas watched almost every Royals baseball, Chiefs football, and Jayhawks basketball game. One of Ed's great loves in life was listening to sacred choral music.

After Ed moved to Kansas, he attended Colonial Presbyterian Church and volunteered weekly in their food pantry and monthly with the Harvester's Food Distribution. Ed's compassion for those in need is one of the hallmarks of his character and personality.
Edward was preceded in death by his father Isaac and his mother Katharina (Friesen); three half-brothers and one sister, John Dick, Bill Dick, Jacob Friesen and Frieda (Dick) Menzel. He is survived by three children, Miriam, Matthew, and Arthur, and one brother, Dr. Arthur Dick.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Petersen Funeral Home of Newton, Kansas is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Bethel College Choir (Newton) and the Salvation Army.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -