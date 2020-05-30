Eileen (Entz) Voth
1955 - 2020
Eileen (Entz) Voth 65, of Newton, passed away Sunday 24, 2020. Eileen was born on May 19, 1955 to Edward Entz and Elizabeth (Betty) Entz in Newton and graduated from Newton High School. She married Darrell Voth of Goessel in 1972. Eilene worked at Hesston Corporation for 10 years. She was a devoted Christian and often volunteered her time at several local churches forming numerous friendships. She loved traveling, camping, boating with family, motorcycle rides with friends, playing Bunco with her girlfriends and spending time with her 3 grandkids. She had a caring heart. Always putting others before herself and lived a life full of gratitude and joy.

She is survived by husband Darrell Voth; daughter Amanda (Ryan) Weishaar; grandchildren Carson, Everly and Anderson Weishaar; Brother Mike (Susi) Entz and niece Amy. She is preceded in death by her parents Edward Entz, Betty Entz-Tieszen and Brother Bob Entz.

A memorial service in her honor will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Caring Hands Humane Society or New Spring Church Wichita, KS

Published in The Kansan on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our deepest sympathy to you all. Memories and a friendship that go way back. Sending our love...dwight & wanda
Dwight & Wanda
Friend
May 29, 2020
Michelle ( Entz) Pfautz
Family
May 29, 2020
I think back to about 40 years ago when we would go to Marion and ski and boating out there and all of the Party's we had and dancing. She was a blast to be around. My first Wedding she was my made of Honor for me and Pete. When they arrived a Beautiful Baby into there Life ( Amanda) There will be a Big Void in there Life with her gone. My Prayers go out to the Whole Family.
Michelle Entz Pfautz
Family
