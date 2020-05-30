Eileen (Entz) Voth 65, of Newton, passed away Sunday 24, 2020. Eileen was born on May 19, 1955 to Edward Entz and Elizabeth (Betty) Entz in Newton and graduated from Newton High School. She married Darrell Voth of Goessel in 1972. Eilene worked at Hesston Corporation for 10 years. She was a devoted Christian and often volunteered her time at several local churches forming numerous friendships. She loved traveling, camping, boating with family, motorcycle rides with friends, playing Bunco with her girlfriends and spending time with her 3 grandkids. She had a caring heart. Always putting others before herself and lived a life full of gratitude and joy.



She is survived by husband Darrell Voth; daughter Amanda (Ryan) Weishaar; grandchildren Carson, Everly and Anderson Weishaar; Brother Mike (Susi) Entz and niece Amy. She is preceded in death by her parents Edward Entz, Betty Entz-Tieszen and Brother Bob Entz.



A memorial service in her honor will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Caring Hands Humane Society or New Spring Church Wichita, KS

