She was born August 31, 1928 on a diversified farm in rural Moundridge, Kansas to Paul and Lydia (Kaufman) Goering. As a young girl she enjoyed playing in the hayloft of the large family barn, reading, and showed an early aptitude for playing the piano. In May 1944, she was baptized at Eden Mennonite Church. Elaine graduated from Bethel Academy in 1946 and later from Bethel College in North Newton in 1950 with a BA degree in Social Sciences. Following graduation, she spent the summer on a student tour to Europe which included a 4-week stint building houses for refugees of the war. In college she enjoyed participating in choir and various clubs.



Following her travels, she worked in the Bethel College President's Office before marrying Paul Jantzen in 1951 at Eden Mennonite Church. In 1953 they moved to Radium, Kansas so that Paul could teach Biology while Elaine found work at Larned State Hospital in the steno pool. In 1958 Hillsboro became their forever home where Paul was hired as the high school Biology teacher and Elaine worked for Superintendent Kliewer. As they were settling into their new community, they started to pursue adoption as a way to build their family. In 1961 Lisa joined the family, followed by Kristine in 1964.



Elaine was a stay at home mom supporting her girls as they pursued their interests and activities. At the same time, she was very active in the community. In the 1970's she served 2 terms on the Hillsboro Public Library Board and in 1977 became assistant librarian under her good friend Delila Deckert. Working at the library she was able to share her love of reading with others. On days that new books would arrive at the library Elaine would often bring books home and read them cover to cover before returning them to work the next day. She also shared her love of reading with her grandchildren, often spending time reading to them and making sure that every birthday and Christmas gift included a special book. Elaine was also involved with the Marion County domestic violence organization, study clubs and the Marion County Democratic Party.



Paul and Elaine joined First Mennonite Church shortly after arriving in Hillsboro. Elaine maintained her membership at the church for over 60 years until the time of her death. Elaine served on many committees at church, sang in the church choir and was also the first woman to be elected to serve as a church deacon in 1979. She went on to serve as a deacon several times after her initial term. She was a member of the JOI Trio serving as the accompanist for the group for 10 years.



Above all, Elaine valued the beautiful life and family that she and Paul had built in their 67 years together. Elaine was excited to bring children into their family through adoption, and years later loved being involved in the everyday lives and activities of her Kansas grandchildren, Ashley and Andrew; and later enjoyed spending weeks in Texas and summer visits with Madi and Jacob.

After retirement Elaine enjoyed having coffee with friends, scrabble games and crossword puzzles. She continued to enjoy playing the piano, music events and time with family and longtime friends and attending Sr Center events.



Elaine is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Jantzen, son-in-law, Lars Meyerson and brother Lowell Goering. She is survived by daughter Lisa (Tim) Donahue of Lincolnville; granddaughter Ashley (Robert) Olmstead of Goddard, Kansas, grandson Andrew (Krista) Donahue, great granddaughter Nessa Donahue of Lincolnville; daughter, Kristine Meyerson; grandchildren Madison Elaine and Jacob Meyerson of Kemah Texas; brother Verne (Ruth) Goering; sister-in-law Judy Goering; sister-in-law Helen Ruth Unruh; brother-in-law Carl (Anne) Jantzen, nieces and nephews.



A service to celebrate Elaine's life will be announced at a later date. Memorials to KIPCOR (Kansas Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution) or The Hillsboro Public Library in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063.

