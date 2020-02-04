Elaine Ann Unrau, 89, of Goessel, passed away Jan. 28, 2020, at Bethesda Home in Goessel. She was born May 27, 1930, in Goessel, the daughter of John J. and Rose (Penner) Hiebert.



She was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda, Florida, and most recently attended Goessel Mennonite Church.



Elaine was a devoted homemaker.



She was united in marriage to Gladwin Unrau in Goessel. He preceded her in death in 2010.



Elaine was survived by her brother, Don Hiebert; nephew, Keven (Debra) Hiebert; and nieces, Natalie Hiebert and Marjean (Chad) Deines.



She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clyde and Allen; and sister-in-law, Harriet Jane Hiebert.



Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Bethesda Home. Cremation has taken place. A private family burial will take place later at Goessel Mennonite Church Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Bethesda Home or Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 96, Goessel, KS 67053.