Elda Ruth Hiebert, 88, died Friday (Dec. 13, 2019) at Comfort Care Home in Newton. She was born March 18, 1931, in Goessel, to Gustav and Mary (Buller) Hiebert.
Elda was a Registered Nurse and Missionary. She was a member of the Zion Mennonite Church in Elbing.
A full obituary and life story can be found at www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday (Dec. 20, 2019) at Zion Mennonite Church in Elbing, with Pastors Ray Reimer and Rosie Epp presiding. Burial will precede the memorial service at 10:15 a.m. at the Zion Mennonite Cemetery. The casket will be open 15 minutes prior to service at the cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 19, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6 to 7 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to Africa Inter-Mennonite Mission (AIMM) in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 17, 2019