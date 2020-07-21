Dr. Eldred A. Thierstein - Eldred was born in Newton, Kansas, June 5, 1935. Eldred married Emma Joan Voth in the Bethel College Church on March 17, 1959. They were married for 61 years.



Eldred valued education. He graduated with an A.B. in Music from Bethel College in 1958. He was awarded an M.M.E. from Indiana University in 1963. In 1974, he received his Ph.D. from the University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music. His beautiful baritone voice graced the operatic stage in Cincinnati with the Cincinnati Opera from 1964-1973. While he was an exceptional vocal talent, his magic came in the classroom as an instructor. Dr. Thierstein was a beloved member of the faculty and chair of the Music Department at Hillsdale College from 1978-2000. Dr. Thierstein also served as a member of the faculty at Kentucky State University from 1972-1978. Dr. Thierstein authored the seminal work on the Cincinnati Opera, Cincinnati Opera: From the Zoo to Music Hall. Eldred loved music. He and his wife Joan have been ardent supporters of the Jazz community in the Phoenix metropolitan area for the past 20 years.



Eldred died in Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, and was 85 years old. Dr. Eldred Thierstein's interment will be at St. Barnabas on the Desert Episcopal Church, in a private family service, Scottsdale, AZ on Monday, July 27, 2020. Eldred was, first and foremost, a devoted husband and loving father. He is survived by his wife Joan, son Joel, granddaughter Emily, daughter and son-in-law, Gretchen and Jon Kitchel, granddaughter Heidi and grandson Jaron.

