Eleanor Ann Davidson, 98, passed away Nov. 22, 2019 at Asbury Park in Newton.







She was born in Cedar Point on Oct. 19, 1921, to Graham H. and Ruth Dwelle Grimwood. She spent her childhood in Cedar Point, graduating from Cedar Point High in 1939. She then attended Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, graduating in 1943. On January 26, 1947, she and Raymond Davidson were married at her parents' home in Cedar Point. Two sons were born to them, Steven and Jeffrey. They lived in Iola until January of 1951. At that time, they moved to a ranch northeast of Florence, where they lived for the next 55 years. In October of 2006 they moved into Florence. Eleanor taught school a total of 22 years. She taught business classes in the Humboldt and Florence high schools. She then taught English at Florence Middle School after the Florence schools were consolidated with Marion. She was a devout Christian and attended the Youngtown United Methodist Church from 1956 until the church closed in 2001. She taught Sunday School, helped with several Vacation Bible Schools, and served as the treasurer of the Sunday School. She and Ray then attended Cedar Point Community Church and later Florence Christian after they moved to town. She also served on the Florence Library Board for eight years and was treasurer of the Florence Senior Center for a number of years. Her hobbies included bird watching, needlework, and reading. She was a bird counter for the Audubon Society. She enjoyed living in a somewhat isolated ranch location. She also enjoyed the many road trips she and Ray made to Baker City, Oregon to visit son Steve and his family during the 30 years they lived there. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her brother Edward Grimwood.







She is survived by her sons Steve (Judy) Davidson of Newton and Jeff (Kelley) Davidson of Eureka; grandsons Greg (Eva) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Doug of Alva, Oklahoma, and Grant of Hays; granddaughter Meghan (Erik) Loverude of Manhattan; great-grandsons Matthew Davidson of Knoxville and Aairk Loverude of Manhattan and nephews Charlie (Pat) Grimwood of Fort Collins, Colordado and Tom (Nedy) Grimwood of Burns.







Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to Samaritan's Purse or Florence Library. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Eleanor at







Funeral services were 11 a.m. Friday (Nov. 29, 2019) at Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion. Private burial will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery, Florence.



