On Monday (Sept. 2, 2019) morning, at the age of 87, Eleanore Wallender, with a smile on her face, slipped peacefully into eternity.
Crocheting was one of her favorite pastimes and she was always making one of her famous Indian-patterned Afghans. Those afghans are tucked away all over her house, as well as at her family's homes. She also crocheted items for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as beautiful tablecloths that won many prizes at fairs. She loved music, dancing, celebrating birthdays and decorating for Christmas. She went out of her way to make someone's special day even more special.
She was delightful, encouraging toward others and showed gratitude and thankfulness (even to all those who worked at the nursing home). Her love for music helped her learn how to play guitar during her early 30s while busy raising a family and working full time. This allowed her to perform with Ray at different social events. She was faithful to her church, believed in studying God's Word and storming the gates of Heaven in prayer for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Throughout her lifetime she had the ability to put the local PTA into debt several different times as they kept voting her back in as president, took her family camping, designed sewing patterns, ran a computer better than most of us and straightened up her disobedient children with just the clearing of her throat. She left behind a legacy of determination which clearly "infected" us all and for that we are grateful.
Most importantly, she was faithful in serving her beloved husband, Ray, which has showed us the art of serving. We will miss her dearly but know that her pain is no more and she is finally in total peace with her Savior.
She is survived by husband of 66 years, Ray Wallender (Newton); four children: Timothy (Seattle), Leanore Riley (Tupelo, Mississippi), Katherine Ballew Lyle (Watonga, Oklahoma) and Theodore (Wichita); sister, Elaine McCarthy (Blaine, Minnesota); 17 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by son, Thomas (Juneau, Alaska).
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019) at Hillcrest Community Church of Newton. A public visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday (Sept. 6, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home. The family will be present from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to greet friends. A graveside committal will be held at 2 p.m. Monday (Sept. 9, 2019) at the Winfield Veterans Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for Hillcrest Community Church, 431 W. 12th, Newton, KS 67114. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Sept. 5, 2019