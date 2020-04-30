|
|
Efrieda Schmidt was born September 8, 1923 in Newton Ks to Peter M. and Elizabeth/Lizzie (Dick) Lohrentz. She died at Kidron Bethel Healthcare Center North Newton Ks. on April 27, 2020 at the age of 96.
She grew up on a farm East of Buhler, Ks. and graduated from Buhler High School in 1942. She married Raymond L. Schmidt in the Hebron Mennonite Church August 28, 1948. For the first years of marriage they lived in the Buhler and Burrton, Ks. area. For 21 years they followed the wheat harvest from Texas, through Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Montana ending the harvest close to the Canadian border.
Rosalie and Rosanne were born in 1949 and 1952. In 1960 the family moved to a farm 3 ½ miles Southwest of Peabody, Ks. Ronda and Royce were added to the family in 1960 and 1963.
They continued farming in the Peabody, Whitewater area through 2004. They moved from the farm to North Newton, Ks. In 2000. The majority of those years Elfrieda worked alongside her husband driving truck and tractor, helping Raymond work the land. She loved being a Farmwife.
Elfrieda was a long time member of Grace Hill Mennonite Church. For many years she enjoyed serving with Raymond on the church Social Committee and being involved with numerous church activities.
Eldrieda volunteered her time at the Ecetera Shop in Newton, Ks. for over 40 years.
Elfrieda is survived by her Daughter Rosalie (Tom) Zamzow, Topeka, Daughter Rosanne (Doug) Janssen, Wichita, Daughter Ronda Schmidt of Roach, Mo. and Son Royce (Sharon) Schmidt Newton, Ks. ; Five grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one Sister Fern Regehr, Inman, .and 2 Brothers Raymond Lohrentz, Inman and Milford Lohrentz, Buhler, Ks. She was preceded in death by her Husband Raymond Schmidt and her parents. A memorial service to honor Elfrieda's life will be held at Grace Hill Mennonite Church Whitewater Ks. at a later date.
Private family burial will take place at Grace Hill Cemetery. A memorial has been established with Grace Hill Mennonite Church 10218 SE 12th Street Whitewater, Ks 67154. On-line condolences for the family may be left at www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
On behalf of Elfrieda's family, we would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your kind thoughts and prayers.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 30, 2020