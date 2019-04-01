Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Brooks. View Sign





Betty was the second child of seven children. She spent her childhood years on the family farm southeast of Edmond. Betty attended Edmond Grade School and graduated from the Edmond High School with the class of 1947.



On Feb. 18, 1950, Betty married Don Brooks in Logan. To this union were born Dennis, Kathy and Jan. Don and Betty lived on the Brooks family farm until January 1954, when they moved to and remodeled their new farm home from two small houses west of Edmond.



Betty worked right beside Don on the farm raising and milking cows and raising chickens to butcher. Betty always had a large garden and spent many hours canning produce. She also sold Avon, worked at the grocery store and drove the school bus for the Lenora school district. In 2009, after farming for 60 years, Don and Betty left the family farm and moved to Norton where Betty was very faithful and dedicated in caring for Don. Don passed away Oct. 17, 2015, and Betty made her home at Whispering Pines Assisted Living.



Betty was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Densmore, where she was very active in the Altar Society. Prior to her passing, she was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Norton. Betty was a member of several clubs, including the Norton Squaredancers. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Survivors include three children, Dennis Brooks of Norton, Kathy Kaufman (Leo) Chouinard of Newton and Jan (Mike) Volgamore of Norton; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Kenneth (Ruby) Riemann of Edmond, Ronald (Jean) Riemann of Beloit and Donald (Linda) Riemann of Ohio; one sister, Phyllis (Lawrence) Wetter of Salina; two sisters-in-law, Eileen Riemann of Hill City and Deloris Brooks of Scott City; and other relatives and friends.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son-in-law, Tony Kaufman; one infant grandson, Tyler Brooks Kaufman; and two brothers, Maurice, and one in infancy.



Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (April 2, 2019) at Enfield Funeral Home, 215 W. Main, Norton. Rosary service will start at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (April 3, 2019) at St. Francis of Assissi Catholic Church, Norton. Interment will be at Edmond Cemetery, Edmond.



