Elizabeth (Beth) Ann (Turner) Harris was born February 16th, 1961 in Wichita Kansas. On Friday May 22nd, 2020 at 12:20 pm that is also where God called her home. She passed away at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita Kansas. She lost her battle to fight a bad infection that she had been dealing with over the last few weeks of her life.She is survived by her two sons, David Christopher Harris of Lamed, Kansas and Kelso (Kelsey) Andrew Harris of Newton, Kansas. Brother Barton J. Turner and sister-in-law Rose Turner and their daughter Brooke M. Turner of Safety Harbor, Florida. Sister Rebecca Dawn Turner of Fort Worth, Texas. Niece Amber (Hauptman) Pflughoeft and her husband Vernon of Little River, Kansas. Two grandsons Andrew and Evan Harris of Newton, Kansas. Her biological mom Kay Sandor and husband John of Marion, Iowa. Her brother Mark Buck and wife Tonya of Lubbock, Texas. Her brother Gavin Mack and wife Mary of Carlsbad, N. M. her sister Debbie Perrine and her partner Russell of Port Charlotte, Florida. Her brother Doug Cozine and wife Tina of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. And many close friends who adored her. Her beloved dog "Peanut" who was her constant companion. She was thankful to get him from Caring Hands Humane Society in Newton Kansas.Preceded in death by her 19 year old son Jordan Dean Harris. Her biological father Mike LaViolette. Her brother Frank Brownlee. Her parents Donald Dean Turner and Cynthia Ann Turner of Lyons Kansas. Her maternal grandparents Ernest and Marion Mason. Her paternal grandparents P. D. (Dale) and Geraldine Reese Turner.She was a graduate of Newton High school and attended Wichita State University.Beth was a loving and amazing mother to three handsome young men. She enjoyed making crafts. She painted colorful pictures and would often post them on Facebook. She regularly posited positive uplifting messages to encourage others, bring joy and try and inspire others in a positive way.She was very good at seeing the good in others and encouraged others to improve their lives.She enjoyed painting rocks and pillows some with flowers or designs: some with positive sayings on them like hope, peace, love and serenity and always colorful! These little treasures she enjoyed giving to her family and friends so they could enjoy them. It truly gave her joy to see them smile at something she had created and now many have these treasures to remember her by.She loved all types of music and especially 60-70s rock & roll, old and new country. A few favorites were The Eagles and Cher.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Caring Hands Humane Society in Newton, KS and may be sent in care of Petersen Funeral Home. There will be a ceremony to honor her life in the coming months with the date being determined at a later date.