Elizabeth C. "Liz" (Claassen) McKim
1942 - 2020
Elizabeth (Liz) C. McKim (Claassen) of Boothbay Harbor, ME, passed away on June 5th, 2020 at the age of 78.

Liz was born to parents Edward and Hester (Regier) on February 25th, 1942 in Whitewater, KS. She grew up the 4th of 5 children and attended Newton high school.

In 1960 she married her high school sweetheart, Carl McKim of Newton, KS. The couple had two children Tammie and Tod. They lived in Dillon Colorado 1966 through 1973 where she and Carl were the managers of the Loveland Pass Motel.

In 1973 they moved their family back to Newton Kansas where Carl would take over his father's business, McKim Radiator and Mu?er (best place in town to take a leak…) and LIz became an O?ce Manager at Mid-Kansas Coop in Moundridge, Kansas. She relocated to Boothbay Harbor, Maine in 2007.

Liz made a home in Boothbay Harbor by joining book clubs, the YMCA, The Lion's Club, and several volunteer organizations including the used book store at Boothbay Harbor Library. She also managed the Townsend Avenue Co?ee House and Wine Bar.

She is predeceased by husband Carl McKim (Newton, KS), daughter Tammie Goerzen (Goessel KS), brother Edward Claassen (Nortonville, KS), and brother Charles Claassen (Topeka,KS).

Liz is survived by brother Harold Claassen (Conway AK), sister Clara Kerekes (Newton, KS), son Tod McKim (East Boothbay, ME, & NYC,NY), son in Law Lyle Jones (East Boothbay, ME, & NYC,NY), son in law Micheal Goerzen (Goessel KS), 3 Grandchildren Tara Cooprider (Hutchinson, KS), Brett Goerzen (Wichita, KS), Shane Goerzen (Hillsboro, KS) and 3 Great Children. Emma and Reagan Cooprider, Lincoln Goerzen.

There will be no services and cremation will take place.
The family is grateful for the condolences. In lieu of ?owers donations may be made to:
Beacon Hospice, 5 Community Drive, Suite A, Augusta, ME 04330.

Published in The Kansan on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

