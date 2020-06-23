Elizabeth Jane Baker
1966 - 2020
Newton - Elizabeth Jane Baker, age 54, of Newton, KS passed away April 6, 2020 at the Herington Municipal Hospital in Herrington, KS. Jane was born March 30, 1966 to Vernon and Susan Jane (Hurst) Schmidt in Newton, KS.

Jane graduated from Hesston High School and went on to attend Dental Assistant Training. She worked as a dental assistant for a few years until she married Paul Anthony Baker on June 23, 1990 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Newton. She and Paul had two sons, Brian and Matthew. Jane worked as an office manager at a few different law and medicals offices over the years and at the time of her passing she was the clinic manager for Hillsboro Healthcare Clinic in Hillsboro, KS. She enjoyed traveling, camping, motorsports and all sports in general.

Jane is survived by her husband, Paul; sons, Brian of Austin, TX; Matthew of Newton, KS; parents, Vernon of Newton and Susan of North Newton, KS; brother, Tim Schmidt of Junction City, KS; and sister, Amy Reprager of Newton, KS.

A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 am with The Reverend Nicholas Voelker officiating. Private family burial will follow. Memorials may be left to St. Mary Catholic School and may be sent in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

On line condolences may left at www.petersenfamilyfuneralhom.com

Published in The Kansan on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
