Elizabeth Jean Pauley, 30, of Crawfordsville, Iowa, died Monday (Nov. 11, 2019) as a result of a car accident. She was born Oct. 30, 1989, in Newton, the daughter of Mark and Jo (Piland-Jaso) Pauley. She graduated from WACO High School and the Art Institute of California and San Francisco.



Elizabeth started her own business, "Pauley's Essentials," with her dad and cousin in 2016, which will be carried on in memory of her.



She was an accomplished writer who enjoyed traveling, cooking, photography, caring for animals and helping everyone that she could. She loved spoiling her nieces and nephews and maintaining the title "greatest aunt ever."



Elizabeth is survived by her parents, Mark and Jo Pauley of Crawfordsville; siblings: Vincent (Jennifer) Piland of Missouri, Patrick Piland of Kansas, Robert (Linessa) Piland of Kansas, Luke (Erica) Edwards of Kansas, Emma (Sebastian) Sines of Crawfordsville and Hellen Pauley of Washington, Iowa; paternal grandfather, Donald Pauley of Kansas; maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Martinez of Kansas; 15 nieces and nephews; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.



Elizabeth was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Jean Pauley; and maternal grandfather, Robert Jaso.



Celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 16, 2019) at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Washington, Iowa. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Kansas.



