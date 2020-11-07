

Halstead – Heaven gained another angel when Elizabeth May (Frazer) Cain, died on November 3, 2020, at the age of 95 years, 2 months, 9 days at Halstead. Mrs. Cain was born August 25, 1925 at Halstead. She was the daughter James Garfield and Pearl (Hinkle) Frazer.



She grew up in the Halstead area, attending local schools in town. She was very proud that at the last annual High School reunion she was one of the oldest living graduates in attendance. She grew up in a loving home with her parents James Garfield Frazer (11/17/1881 - 5/6/1958) and Pearl (Hinkle) Frazer (8/2/1883 - 6/15/1946). James was a farmer, a Post Master and also worked with the D & F Hardware Store. He was involved in many civic responsibilities, including the Mayor of Halstead. Her mother, Pearl was a homemaker and lost her eyesight while Elizabeth was attending Bethel College working towards a music degree. She left college to take care of her mother. Many times, Elizabeth would say that she learned how to deal with life by having a solid Christian faith, good family and a tenacity to learn – no matter what it was! She has a niece who would tell her friends that "I have an aunt who is 70, 80 and 90 and she is not letting a roadblock stop her!".



Elizabeth M. Frazer and Lewis James Cain (1/5/1925 – 3/8/1990), were married on March 23, 1947, in Halstead, KS and from that marriage they had one son, Lyle James.



She has been so many things to so many people! Wife, mother, grandmother, caretaker, farmers wife, church organist and piano teacher (40 years), City Librarian (31 years), Book Author, music lover, homemaker, chef, and "church grandma" to many young people. While she was at the library, she took courses from Emporia State Library to be a certified Librarian. She always took an interest in the High School's music programs volunteering many hours as their piano accompanist. One of her hobbies was following Kansas State Football and Basketball. Her daughter-in-law, Karen would send her stories about the teams via email. She most likely read every single one of them. She was proud of her grandsons, following how they did from high school to their Kansas State Graduations to their careers.



She was a member of Halstead United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star, Halstead Historical Society, Lakin Happy Homemakers, and the Cemetery Association.



Elizabeth Frazer Cain has quite a pedigree through her paternal Fraser ancestors. Fraser, or Clan Fraser, has dominated local politics and been active in every major military conflict involving Scotland, beginning with Elizabeth's 27th Great Grandfather, Sir John de Friselle of France. Sir John's name was anglicized from de Friselle to Fraser when he first arrived in Scotland prior to 1070. His son Simon was the first generation to be born in Scotland. Simon's descendant, Hugh Fraser, was bestowed the title of "Lord of the Peerage" by King James II in 1458. In turn his descendant, George Fraser, Elizabeth's 4th Great Grandfather, immigrated to America in 1745, settling in North Carolina. The Fraser family continued to migrate, first to Indiana in the early 1820's, then to Iowa in the 1870's, and finally settling in Kansas in the 1880's. Today, the 16th Lord Lovat, Simon Christopher Joseph Frazer, a distant cousin of Elizabeth, is the chief of Clan Fraser, and Fraser remains the most prominent family name within the Inverness area of Scotland.



Elizabeth is survived by her son, Lyle, his wife (Karen) Overland Park, KS, and grandsons Brian Cain of Portland, OR and Jeffrey Cain of Oklahoma City, OK. She is also survived by Sister-in-Law Lois (Cain) Watts of Oklahoma City, OK, nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she is pre-deceased by her parents and two infant brothers and an infant sister.



Elizabeth was someone who was a faithful Christian, good citizen and neighbor. She lived life to the fullest. She will be missed by her family and friends.



Viewing will be 3:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.



Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at Halstead Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Graber officiating.



A memorial service is pending and will be scheduled at a future date.



Memorials may be given to Kansas State Marching Bands, First United Methodist Church, and the Halstead Public Library, in care of Kaufman Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store