Ellenora Ethel Meyer, 96, passed away on Thursday (Nov. 28, 2019) at Asbury Park in Newton. She was born Jan. 7, 1923, in Graham County to Fred and Ethel (Hedge) Eichman. On July 20, 1945, she married the love of her life, Truman A. Meyer, in Hill City. He preceded her in death three days prior to her own. They were blessed with 74 years of marriage.
Ellenora moved from Palco to Newton in 2007 and became a member of the Trinity Heights United Methodist Church. Ellenora and Truman made many friends during their years in Newton.
She retired as an insurance agent, with the distinction of having the first female-owned American Family Insurance Agency in the state of Kansas.
In Palco, she was an Avon Representative, Cub Scout Den Mother, active member of the American Legion Auxiliary and held various positions in her church. She was an avid seamstress, creating beautiful quilts to share with her family and crocheting many intricate doilies as well. Always the hostess, she made sure no one left her house hungry.
Family was important to her and she looked forward to time with her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends she made along life's path.
She is survived by one daughter, Carolyn and her husband Bill Ester of Kechi; one son, Donald and his wife Phyllis Meyer of Salina; three grandchildren: Brooke Teer and her son, Braxton; Blake Ester and his wife Angie and their sons, Isaac, Elijah and Lucas; and Lindsay Meyer and her husband Corey Brunk; and sister, Betty Jean Kay.
Ellenora was preceded in death by her husband; parents; five brothers; and three sisters.
A celebration of Ellenora's life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019) at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, 1200 Boyd, Newton, with The Reverend Donna Voteau presiding. Private family burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, rural Palco.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in care of Petersen Funeral Home, for a memorial to be determined later.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 3, 2019