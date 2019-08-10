|
Elsie Gonzalez, 93, died Thursday (Aug. 8, 2019) at Newton Presbyterian Manor. She was born Oct. 31, 1925, in Emporia, to Jose and Benita (Sifuentez) Tafolla.
On Dec. 22, 1956, Elsie married Jose "Koda" Gonzalez; he preceded her in death on Dec. 21, 2018.
Elsie worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for nearly 30 years. She studied and graduated from the El Paso State Hospital in Texas in 1952.
She was a member of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and served on the Altar Society of the church. Elsie had a deep love and affection for her family. Her greatest joy was seeing family together, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their families. She was an accomplished seamstress and made clothing to share with others and was especially proud of a shirt she made for her late husband, Koda.
Elsie was blessed with three children, including daughter, Paula M. Sifuentez Taffolla Whillock of Newton; and sons, Socorro and his wife Willabeth, and Rolando and his wife Jennifer, both of Newton. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019) at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, with The Reverend Devin Burns presiding. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will precede the Mass at 10 a.m. at the church. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 13, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home. with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Newton.
Memorials are suggested to in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 10, 2019