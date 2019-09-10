Elyjah Kirk Bridges, 20, died Friday (Sept. 6, 2019). He was born March 21, 1999, to Brooke A. Bridges in Wichita.



He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Halstead, and was a 2018 graduate of Halstead High School. During high school, he also completed vo-tech training, becoming a certified welder.



He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Brooke and Jarrod Panzer of Halstead; stepfather, Michael Moore of Platte City, Missouri; sisters, Evyn Moore, Emry Moore and Etta June Panzer, all of the home; grandparents, Kirk and Carrie Bridges of Halstead, and Glen and Sharon George of Lehigh; great-grandmother, Delores Uhrich of Great Bend; aunt, Brandy (Zack) Mabry of Halstead; and uncles, Bryon (Stephanie) Bridges of Halstead and Brad Bridges of Derby.



Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 11, 2019) at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead, with a visitation beginning at 6 p.m. and a sharing of memories to begin at 7 p.m. The recitation of the Rosary will be 10 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with The Mass of the Christian Burial following. Father Jeff Fasching will officiate. Burial will follow at Halstead Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be given to the Elyjah Bridges Fund in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.