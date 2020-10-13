Becker, Emma Ruth (Busenitz) passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020, at the age of 74. Emma was born in Whitewater, Kansas to Willie and Emma (Wiebe) Busenitz. She graduated from Berean Academy in 1965 and Grace Bible Institute in 1969. She and Arlowe, her husband of 51 years, spent many years serving on the mission field in Ecuador. For the past 35 years they have lived in the New Hope/Plymouth, Minnesota area. She was an advocate and loving caretaker for her family. She valiantly battled cancer multiple times and always faced her trials trusting that God would provide, with an attitude that he would bring her through it. Wednesday she left her earthly body behind and is now walking with Jesus where there is no sorrow or pain.
Emma leaves behind her husband, Arlowe; children, Timothy (Spring), Michael (Dierdra), Steven and Cynthia; grandchildren, Nat, Emma, Katie, Grant, Mason, Christina, Micah and Anna; siblings, William, Arnold (Velma), David (Isabelle), Kady Schubert (Jan) and Christina; in-laws Henry Ortmann, Fran Busenitz, Barbara Busenitz and Patti Busenitz; and many nieces and nephews. Waiting for Emma's arrival in heaven were her parents, Willie and Emma Busenitz; three brothers, Gilbert, Robert and Herbert; sisters, Helen Busenitz and Theresa Ortmann; and sister-in-law, Grace Busenitz.
