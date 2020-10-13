1/1
Emma Ruth (Busenitz) Becker
1946 - 2020
Becker, Emma Ruth (Busenitz) passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020, at the age of 74. Emma was born in Whitewater, Kansas to Willie and Emma (Wiebe) Busenitz. She graduated from Berean Academy in 1965 and Grace Bible Institute in 1969. She and Arlowe, her husband of 51 years, spent many years serving on the mission field in Ecuador. For the past 35 years they have lived in the New Hope/Plymouth, Minnesota area. She was an advocate and loving caretaker for her family. She valiantly battled cancer multiple times and always faced her trials trusting that God would provide, with an attitude that he would bring her through it. Wednesday she left her earthly body behind and is now walking with Jesus where there is no sorrow or pain.

Emma leaves behind her husband, Arlowe; children, Timothy (Spring), Michael (Dierdra), Steven and Cynthia; grandchildren, Nat, Emma, Katie, Grant, Mason, Christina, Micah and Anna; siblings, William, Arnold (Velma), David (Isabelle), Kady Schubert (Jan) and Christina; in-laws Henry Ortmann, Fran Busenitz, Barbara Busenitz and Patti Busenitz; and many nieces and nephews. Waiting for Emma's arrival in heaven were her parents, Willie and Emma Busenitz; three brothers, Gilbert, Robert and Herbert; sisters, Helen Busenitz and Theresa Ortmann; and sister-in-law, Grace Busenitz.

Published in The Kansan on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gearty-Delmore - Plymouth Chapel - Plymouth
OCT
14
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church – Downtown Campus
OCT
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church – Downtown Campus
Funeral services provided by
Gearty-Delmore - Plymouth Chapel - Plymouth
15800 37th Ave North
Plymouth, MN 55446
763-553-1411
Memories & Condolences

October 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I always remember her with a big smile. Such a caring person with so much love. Rejoicing with you that she has no more pain and is in heaven. Hugs to all of you!
Eileen Deelstra
Friend
October 10, 2020
I remember Emma with a smile on her face most of the time!! She was kind and gracious!! We went to school together at Berean Academy! Praying for the family!!
Marilyn Kaufman
Friend
October 10, 2020
I have many good memories of time spent with Emma and Arlowe. Sending all my love to her family!
Joanna Parker
Family
