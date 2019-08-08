|
Erin Raquel Farley, 19, of Halstead, passed away Friday (Aug. 2, 2019). She was born in Arkansas City on June 15, 2000, to Travis and Robyn (Barker) Farley.
Erin attended Halstead High School. She was in a committed relationship with her first love and middle school sweetheart, Garett Church. Erin took pride in being a loyal friend, daughter, granddaughter, sister and aunt. She had great passion for music, makeup, art, animals and tattoos. She loved travel and new adventures.
Erin was a brave, free spirit who was never afraid to take the road less traveled. Gone too soon from the world, she had the kindest heart with deep compassion that made such a difference and touched many lives. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all that knew her.
Erin is survived by her parents, Travis and Robyn Farley; brother, Seth Farley; sister, Erika Farley; niece, Harper Holmes; uncles, Brady Barker and Eric Barker; and grandparents, Sherri (Grammy) and Casey (Papa) Barker.
Erin is preceded in death by grandparents, Connie Julian and James Farley of Cookeville, Tennessee.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) at Grace Community Church in Newton. Prior to the service, a public visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church, with the family present to greet friends and family. The Reverend Ed Blanchette Jr., of the Halstead Baptist Church, will officiate the service.
Flowers, donations, condolences and other memorials may be offered at Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main St., Newton, KS 67114. In lieu of flowers, the family would also be honored for donations to be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 or Caring Hands Humane Society, 1400 SE Third St., Newton, KS 67114 in remembrance of Erin.
The family of Erin wish to extend their sincere thanks for all of the support they have received during this difficult time. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 8, 2019