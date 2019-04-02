Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erma Juhnke. View Sign

Erma Ruth Decker Juhnke was born April 5, 1922, and passed into the presence of her heavenly Lord and Savior on Friday (March 29, 2019).



She was the youngest of four children born to Louie and Mary Wedel Decker on a Galva farm. Her formative years were spent near Moundridge. A highlight of her childhood was accepting Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior after an evening worship service at McPherson College.



Erma married Leonard Juhnke on Sept. 8, 1942, during World War II. Leonard was called into Civilian Public Service and together they worked many different jobs across the U.S. When they returned to Kansas, they purchased a farm south of Newton. They enjoyed farming together for 64 years and raised four children.



Leonard and Erma were members of First Mennonite Church in Newton. Erma taught Sunday School for 40 years. Many of those children stayed in contact with her into adulthood.



Erma loved people, serving and encouraging them in whatever way she could. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she made home an oasis. She talked of God's love and made sure her children understood God's free gift of salvation. She claimed the promise of Isaiah 41:10. She led by example. Her last years were spent at Presbyterian Manor in Newton, where she enjoyed friendships and serving on the Spiritual Life Committee.



Erma was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; a sister; her husband; and her daughter, Verona.



She is survived by her children: Harris Entz of Whitewater, Tim and Shardelle Dirks of Sedgwick, Morris and June Juhnke of Sedgwick and Marc and Berdene Whipkey of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Her family has also been blessed with nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (April 3, 2019) in the Fireside Room at Grace Community Church, with family present during that time. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday (April 4, 2019) at Grace Community Church, 1600 S. Anderson, Newton.



Memorial gifts may be given in honor of Erma Juhnke to Compassion International, 12290 Voyager Park Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80921. Erma Ruth Decker Juhnke was born April 5, 1922, and passed into the presence of her heavenly Lord and Savior on Friday (March 29, 2019).She was the youngest of four children born to Louie and Mary Wedel Decker on a Galva farm. Her formative years were spent near Moundridge. A highlight of her childhood was accepting Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior after an evening worship service at McPherson College.Erma married Leonard Juhnke on Sept. 8, 1942, during World War II. Leonard was called into Civilian Public Service and together they worked many different jobs across the U.S. When they returned to Kansas, they purchased a farm south of Newton. They enjoyed farming together for 64 years and raised four children.Leonard and Erma were members of First Mennonite Church in Newton. Erma taught Sunday School for 40 years. Many of those children stayed in contact with her into adulthood.Erma loved people, serving and encouraging them in whatever way she could. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she made home an oasis. She talked of God's love and made sure her children understood God's free gift of salvation. She claimed the promise of Isaiah 41:10. She led by example. Her last years were spent at Presbyterian Manor in Newton, where she enjoyed friendships and serving on the Spiritual Life Committee.Erma was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; a sister; her husband; and her daughter, Verona.She is survived by her children: Harris Entz of Whitewater, Tim and Shardelle Dirks of Sedgwick, Morris and June Juhnke of Sedgwick and Marc and Berdene Whipkey of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Her family has also been blessed with nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (April 3, 2019) in the Fireside Room at Grace Community Church, with family present during that time. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday (April 4, 2019) at Grace Community Church, 1600 S. Anderson, Newton.Memorial gifts may be given in honor of Erma Juhnke to Compassion International, 12290 Voyager Park Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80921. Published in The Kansan on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Kansan Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close