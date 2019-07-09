|
Esther Monares, 87, passed away on Friday (July 5, 2019) at home, with family by her side.
She was born on March 27, 1932, in Peabody, the daughter of Manuela (Melendez) and Jesus Torres. On Aug. 26, 1950, Esther married Angel Monares at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2004.
Esther was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and Ladies Altar Society. She babysat several of her grandkids and watched over the neighborhood kids. She enjoyed sports and watched her Kansas City Royals every day. She would also watch football, basketball and golf. Esther enjoyed cooking in the kitchen and was an excellent baker. She retired after 34 years in the restaurant business, working evening hours at the A & W Drive In, Big D Drive In and her sister's, Lupe's Carryout.
Survivors include four sons: David Monares and wife Jolene of Wichita, Alfred Monares and wife Ann, Albert Monares and Richard Monares and wife Terri, all of Newton; four daughters: Rita Almack and husband Charles of Baja, Mexico, Christy Mitchell of Skiatook, Oklahoma, Teresa Monares-White and husband Mark of Wichita and Cathy Moyer and husband Steve of Newton; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by two brothers, Angel Torres of Peabody and Robert Torres of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and two sisters, Margaret Garcia and Jennie Garcia, both of Newton.
Esther is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Bobby Mitchell; brother, Felix Torres; sisters, Carmen Vega and Lupe Llamas; and infant sisters, Augustina and Refugio Torres.
The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday (July 10, 2019), with the Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton. Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Newton. The casket will be open at the church prior to the Rosary beginning at 9 a.m.
A memorial has been established with Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on July 9, 2019