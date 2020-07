Or Copy this URL to Share

Eva Jonelle John (Joey), 64, passed away at 1:00 am., Friday, July 17th, 2020 suddenly at her residence.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Glidden - Ediger Chapel.

