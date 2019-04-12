Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva "Eve" Sauerwein. View Sign

Eva "Eve" Lynn Sauerwein, 51, went to be with the Lord on Sunday (April 7, 2019) in Sedgwick. She was born July 2, 1967, in Springfield, Missouri, to Linda Crawford and Gary Smith.



She was a 1986 graduate of Abilene High School. Later that year, Eve married Carl Taylor in Wichita. Together, they had a son, Carl Franklin Taylor, on July 27, 1988, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Eve worked as a School Resource Officer. Eve and Carl divorced in 1992.



Eve married Rod Mueller in Wichita in March of 1994. They resided on the family farm in Halstead. Her pursuit in the medical field started when she received her Emergency Medical Technician certification in 1995. She put these skills to use when she started volunteering for Halstead Fire/EMS. Eve and Rod gave birth to a baby boy, Justin Joel Mueller, on Aug. 17, 1996, in Wichita.



In 2002, she furthered her endeavors by obtaining her Emergency Medical Technician Intermediate/Defibrillation Certificate.



Eve and Rod separated in 2007 and eventually divorced in 2011.



Carl's health deteriorated to the point where he needed Hospice Care. Eve and Carl Franklin provided the care for Carl. He went to be with the Lord after a short battle with cancer in 2009, with Eve and Carl Franklin by his side.



Even with multiple hardships over the last several years, Eve was pursing a Registered Nurse Degree while raising a family. She completed a RN degree at Hesston College and continued practicing at Wesley, not as a tech, but as nurse at this time.



Eve found her soulmate, Mark, on March 17, 2013, at a potato bar at the Sedgwick Senior Center. After several dates, a devastating knee injury did not allow Mark to climb stairs to his home. Eve took Mark straight from the hospital to her house to start the recovery. After the surgery, the recovery continued for eight weeks at Eve's residence. During that time, Eve and Mark really got to know each other and couldn't live without each other. Eve married Mark Sauerwein on Aug. 2, 2014, in Sedgwick.



Eve is survived by her husband, Mark of the home; son, Carl Franklin Taylor and his wife Kelly, and their daughter, Lila, of Wichita, Kansas; son, Justin Mueller and fiance Rachael Embrey of Wichita; stepdaughter, Tieyce Rhoades and fiance Jodi Jonas of Newton; stepson, Tyler Sauerwein and his wife Kari of Newton; brother, Robbie Bletscher of West Memphis, Arkansas; brother, Brad Bletscher and his wife Kathy, and their children, Kyle and fiance Sammi, Mason and Mikayla of Beatrice; mother, Linda Bletscher and her husband Chuck of Abilene; father, Gary Smith of Hermitage, Missouri; half-brother, Gary Smith Jr. and family of Saint Louis; second husband, Rod Mueller and family of Halstead; former sister-in-law, Sherry Taylor of Wichita; and one special aunt, Barbara Smith of Springfield, Missouri.



She is preceded in death by first husband, Carl Taylor; grandmother, Violet Smith; and numerous unborn children.



A celebration of Eve's life will be at 1400 hours on Saturday (April 13, 2019) at Kingdom Life Ministries in Hesston. Following the service, there will be light refreshments and a balloon launch.



