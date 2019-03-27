Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eve Robinson. View Sign

Eve Marie Robinson, 58, passed away on Thursday (March 21, 2019) at her home. Eve was born on June 9, 1960 in Newton, to Angel Jose and Juanita "Moralez" Juarez, the youngest of their four children. She was raised in Newton and had a love of animals from a young age.



A true workaholic, many times Eve would hold three jobs so that she could give her boys anything they needed or wanted; some might even say she spoiled them. She spent time working for the Railroad, TWA, Frontier Airlines, Alef's Harley Davidson and Galichia Heart Hospital/Wesley Woodlawn in the ER. Even when Eve wasn't working she was always going and doing something, cleaning homes, doing dishes; always keeping busy.



Eve was always adventurous, moving to St. Louis; Tucson, Arizona; California; Kansas City; and Wisconsin, and traveling many other places. She loved to experience and enjoy life, spending lots of her time on motorcycles and caring for animals and other people. As a big hearted, loving person, Eve often was found helping her parents or others; even if she had to put them before herself. She was always willing to help. Eve's personality and her infectious smile will be remembered by all.



Eve is survived by her husband, Sean; mother, Juanita; children: Zane (Sierra), Joe (Melissa), Ty and Gregory; siblings, Victorio (Elsa), Olga (David) and Julia (Neil); and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her father, Angel; and brother, Jimmy.



The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 10 a.m. Friday (March 29, 2019), with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Friday, both at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 421 S. Ash St., Newton.



Memorial donations may be made to the Caring Hands Humane Society, 1400 SE Third St., Newton; Kansas Police Dog Association, P.O. Box 48, Andover, KS 67002; or the Wichita Police Department Mounted Unit. Arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home, Andover, and online guest book may be signed at Eve Marie Robinson, 58, passed away on Thursday (March 21, 2019) at her home. Eve was born on June 9, 1960 in Newton, to Angel Jose and Juanita "Moralez" Juarez, the youngest of their four children. She was raised in Newton and had a love of animals from a young age.A true workaholic, many times Eve would hold three jobs so that she could give her boys anything they needed or wanted; some might even say she spoiled them. She spent time working for the Railroad, TWA, Frontier Airlines, Alef's Harley Davidson and Galichia Heart Hospital/Wesley Woodlawn in the ER. Even when Eve wasn't working she was always going and doing something, cleaning homes, doing dishes; always keeping busy.Eve was always adventurous, moving to St. Louis; Tucson, Arizona; California; Kansas City; and Wisconsin, and traveling many other places. She loved to experience and enjoy life, spending lots of her time on motorcycles and caring for animals and other people. As a big hearted, loving person, Eve often was found helping her parents or others; even if she had to put them before herself. She was always willing to help. Eve's personality and her infectious smile will be remembered by all.Eve is survived by her husband, Sean; mother, Juanita; children: Zane (Sierra), Joe (Melissa), Ty and Gregory; siblings, Victorio (Elsa), Olga (David) and Julia (Neil); and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.She was preceded in death by her father, Angel; and brother, Jimmy.The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 10 a.m. Friday (March 29, 2019), with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Friday, both at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 421 S. Ash St., Newton.Memorial donations may be made to the Caring Hands Humane Society, 1400 SE Third St., Newton; Kansas Police Dog Association, P.O. Box 48, Andover, KS 67002; or the Wichita Police Department Mounted Unit. Arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home, Andover, and online guest book may be signed at www.heritageofandover.com. Funeral Home Heritage Funeral Home - Andover

502 W. Central Avenue

Andover , KS 67002

(316) 733-1020 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Kansan on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Kansan Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close