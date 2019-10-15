|
|
Eveanna M. Mosier, 83, passed away Oct. 5, 2019, at Newton Presbyterian Manor. She was born June 26, 1936, in Garden City, to Herbert and Bonnie (Fox) Clutter.
She was a longtime active member of Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Newton. She was also an active member of Willowbrook United Methodist Church in Sun City, Arizona.
On June 2, 1957, she married Donald F. Jarchow in Garden City; he preceded her in death in January 1970. She later married William (Bill) E. Mosier on Jan. 11, 1980, in Wichita; he preceded her in death in May 2007.
Eveanna was a 1954 graduate of Holcomb High School in Finney County and graduated from Kansas State University in 1958 in elementary education. Eveanna had a passion for teaching children and through the years taught piano, pre-school and Sunday school. She also used her talents by being a 4-H leader for many years.
She enjoyed learning to fly a single engine plane and earned her private pilot's license in 1978. She was very proud of this accomplishment and shared this love with others, which has resulted in multiple family members in the airline industry.
Faith, family and friends were a constant in her life. Eveanna loved to travel and visited all 50 states and several countries. She especially enjoyed R.V. traveling and camping with Bill as they visited many state parks across the county, visiting friends and family along her life's journey. Being outside and tending flowers was a time of relaxation and renewal for Eveanna.
Eveanna is survived by her son, Tracy (wife, Jade) Jarchow; daughters, Nancy (husband, Mike) Hostetler and Mitzie (husband, Tim) Eddins; and one sister, Beverly (husband, Vere) English. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four stepchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; and 10 step-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; sister, Nancy Clutter; and brother, Kenyon Clutter.
A celebration of Eveanna's life will be 4 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, with The Reverend Donna Voteau presiding. A light meal after is provided. Private family interment will be in Restlawn Gardens of Memory, Newton.
Memorials are suggested to the 4-H Foundation Clutter Memorial Fund c/o Kansas 4-H Foundation, 116 Umburger Hall, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS 66506.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 15, 2019