|
|
Evelyn Fern Buller, 93, of Newton, passed away Sunday (March 31, 2019) at Comfort Care Home in Newton. Evelyn was born Aug. 25, 1925, at home north of Walton, to David and Carolina (Voth) Reimer. Evelyn graduated from Walton High School in 1944.
On April 6, 1946, Evelyn married Raymond Buller at the Tabor Mennonite Church. This union was blessed with five children.
Evelyn loved sewing and sewed dresses for herself and her daughters, including the girls' wedding dresses. She also liked to quilt. Evelyn enjoyed gardening, canning and baking, and took great pride in her shelves of canned goods. Evelyn was a member of the Zion Mennonite Church in Elbing.
She is preceded in death by her parents, David and Carolina; husband, Raymond; and brothers, Wilbert and Jonah Reimer.
Evelyn is survived by her sons, Duane Buller and wife Melody of Hesston and Kenton Buller and wife Barb of Newton; daughters, Elaine Epp and husband Roger of Monet, Missouri, Raeanne Wiebe and husband Randall of Peabody and Karen Esau and husband Gary of Lincoln, Nebraska; brother, Richard Reimer; 13 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday (April 7, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home. Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Monday (April 8, 2019) at the Zion Mennonite Church in Elbing. Burial will precede the services at 10 a.m. at Zion Mennonite Cemetery.
Family suggests memorials to the Mennonite Central Committee, which may be sent in care of the funeral home. www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 4, 2019