Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Newton, KS
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
First Mennonite Church
Newton, KS
Evelyn Pankratz


1934 - 2019
Evelyn Pankratz Obituary
Evelyn K. Pankratz passed away peacefully at home on Thursday (Nov 21, 20190. She was born on July 18, 1934 at Bethel Deaconess Hospital to Phillip Stucky and Roma Schrag Stucky.
She attended Marion County Country one-room school for her elementary education. She was a 1952 Burns High School graduate. She attended Zion Mennonite Church and was baptized on May 23, 1948, by Rev. H J Dyck and then became a member of the church. During her youth, a missionary nurse spoke on nursing which influenced her lifelong career. She entered the Halstead School of Nursing and graduated in 1957. She spent more than 40 years as a Registered Nurse, including 2 1/2 years in voluntary service in Chicago.
On July 20, 1963, she married Harvey W Pankratz at Zion Mennonite church in Elbing. Their home was made in Halstead. In 1991 they moved to Newton.
Survivors include husband Harvey, daughter Sheryl of Elkhart, Indiana, son Everett and wife Donna, stepsons Eric and Brad of Newton, Sister Carolyn and husband Marvin Gehring of Whitewater, Brother Jerald and wife Eileen of Buhler, Brother Ron and wife Carolyn of Inman. Also many nieces and nephews.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents and many cousins.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019) at First Mennonite Church with Pastor Anita Kehr presiding. Burial will precede at 10 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Newton. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday (Nov. 25, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the Kansas Learning Center for Health in Halstead, Harry Hines Hospice, or The First Mennonite Church in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 26, 2019
