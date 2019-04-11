|
Evelyn L. Regier, 94, died Monday (April 8, 2019) at the Homestead of Halstead Care Center.
She was born on Dec. 23, 1924, in rural Harvey County, the only child of Bert and Mary (Bierschbach) Stutzman. Her profession of faith and baptism was done in 1936, at the age of 12, at the Centennial Methodist Church in Lake Township near Patterson. After graduating from Halstead High School in 1943, Evelyn lived in Wichita a short time.
Evelyn married Edwin R. Regier on Dec. 2, 1943, at the Centennial Church. She lived in the rural Halstead and Burrton area and was a homemaker and co-owner of Regier, Inc. She helped in farm-related activities and prepared and served noon meals and afternoon lunches for Ed and his co-workers through the age of 65.
She was an active member of the First Mennonite Church of Halstead, where she was involved with the Women's Mission Society. She enjoyed quilting, and friends and family could count on regularly receiving a greeting card from her. Through the years, Evelyn took care of many of her family members.
Survivors include her son, Duane Regier and his wife Pauline of Burrton; son-in-law, Richard Harms of Colorado Springs; seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin on Feb. 11, 1998; daughter, Dianna S. Harms on Sept. 16, 2012; and grandson, Clifford J. Regier on Oct. 6, 2016.
Graveside and internment services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (April 15, 2019) at the Halstead Cemetery. Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. at the First Mennonite Church in Halstead. Friends may call between 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday (April 14, 2019) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends between 4 and 6.
A memorial has been established with the First Mennonite Church of Halstead. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 11, 2019