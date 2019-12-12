Evlyn M. Rutschman, 85, passed away Monday (Dec. 9, 2019) at Schowalter Villa, Hesston. She was born Feb. 24, 1934, in rural Hesston, the daughter of Henry William and Marie (Ratzloff) Schneider.
She married Wayne W. Rutschman on Feb. 17, 1968, then later divorced.
Evlyn and her husband owned Standard Station and she drove a school bus for 20 years for USD 460. She was a member of Kingdom Life Ministries.
Survivors include grandsons, Kyle Rutschman and Christopher Rutschman; granddaughter, Kaitlyn (Ron) Lucier; stepdaughter, Valancy Harlow; sister, Carolyn (Reinhard) Regier; sisters-in-law, Aldene Schneider and Brenda Schneider; brother-in-law, Ervy Wenger; many nieces and nephews; and former husband, Wayne W. Rutschman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Scott and Alan Rutschman; daughter-in-law, Beverly Rutschman; grandson, Cory Rutschman; brothers, Earl, Marvin and Ervin; sister, Velma Wenger; sisters-in-law, Marlene Schneider and Violet Schneider; parents-in-law, Harry and Emma Rutschman; brother-in-law, Orville; and sister-in-law, Marjorie.
Graveside service will be 9 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019) at Garden Community Church Cemetery, Moundridge. Memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Kingdom Life Ministries, Hesston. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday (Dec. 13, 2019) at Miller-Ott Funeral Home, Hesston.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Evlyn Rutschman Grandchildren's Education Fund, in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 12, 2019