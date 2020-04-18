|
F. Victor Daily 96, died Wednesday April 15, 2020 at Kansan Christian Home in Newton. He was born November 9, 1923 in Knowles, Oklahoma to Forrest and Addie E. (Sanders) Daily.
Vic served his county in the U.S. Army where he retired with the earned rank of Major. During his working years in Newton he made himself available to many veterans helping them navigate the benefits offered to veterans.
On December 4, 1947 he married Wilda L. "Billie" Sexton at Junction City, Kansas and she preceded him in death on February 29, 2004.
Vic was a longtime active member of the First United Methodist Church in Newton where he served the church on various committees and was instrumental in getting the elevator installed in the church.
He was a graduate of the Cincinnati School of Embalming, which is considered one of the finest mortuary schools in the country. After serving an apprenticeship in Junction City he faithfully served the Newton community for many decades as a funeral director and embalmer working both at the former Draper Funeral Home and retiring from the Petersen Funeral Home. Following his retirement, the funeral home employees often called upon Vic to share his many years of experience and advice.
Vic was an avid golfer could often be found on local courses enjoying time with his friends and family. He continued to golf well into his 90's .
Vic was a wood worker and enjoyed fixing things for his family, friends and especially his grandkids. He was a lifelong member of the Newton VFW and a 70 year member of the Newton Masonic Lodge 142 AF&AM and the Shrine He also was a member of the Newton Lions Club where he remained active following his retirement. Family was important to Vic and he greatly looked forward to spending time and visits from his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters: Betty (Pat) Sturgeon and Vicki (Steve) Chambers; twin sons: Jim (Janet) Daily and John (Barbara) Daily. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Bob Sturgeon, Jeff Sturgeon, Lori Arellano, Scott Daily, Jason Daily, Alexandria Daily, Sarah Senger, Carrie Chambers, Jennifer West, Johnnie Daily, Jymme Gillespie, and Jessica Torres. There are 26 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchildren that survive.
Vic is preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions private family graveside committal will be held at Restlawn Gardens of Memory in Rural Newton with The Reverend Amos McCarthy presiding.
Memorials in Vic's name may be made to the First United Methodist Church in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 18, 2020