F. D. "Trip" Triplitt, 86 passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Moundridge, Kansas. "Trip" was born January 5, 1934 in Valley Center, Kansas to Charles and Nellie (Kehl) Triplitt.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Glenda; son Dale (Mary Lu) Triplitt of Salina; daughter Deborah (Terry) Hensley of Douglas, Wyoming; 6 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren; sister Audrey Atwood of Lebanon, Kansas; many other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Charles Jr. and Billie Triplitt, daughter Denise Triplitt and granddaughter Kayle Parker.
Services are not planned at this time. Memorials have been established and may be designated in his memory to – Pine Village, 86 22nd Ave., Moundridge, Ks 67107. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com.
Baker Funeral Home Valley Center
Published in The Kansan on May 30, 2020.