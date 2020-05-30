F.D. "Trip" Triplitt
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share F.D.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

F. D. "Trip" Triplitt, 86 passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Moundridge, Kansas. "Trip" was born January 5, 1934 in Valley Center, Kansas to Charles and Nellie (Kehl) Triplitt.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Glenda; son Dale (Mary Lu) Triplitt of Salina; daughter Deborah (Terry) Hensley of Douglas, Wyoming; 6 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren; sister Audrey Atwood of Lebanon, Kansas; many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Charles Jr. and Billie Triplitt, daughter Denise Triplitt and granddaughter Kayle Parker.

Services are not planned at this time. Memorials have been established and may be designated in his memory to – Pine Village, 86 22nd Ave., Moundridge, Ks 67107. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com.

Baker Funeral Home Valley Center

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center
100 S. CEDAR
Valley Center, KS 67147
316-755-2731
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved