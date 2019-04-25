|
|
Felicitas "Phyllis" Gomez Chavez, 84, died Monday (April 22, 2019) at Kansas Christian Home in Newton. She was born on July 10, 1934, in Florence, the daughter of Francisco and Juana (Puentes) Gomez.
Phyllis was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton, as well as the Altar Society. She enjoyed cooking, crafts, painting and collecting religious statues and porcelain dolls. Her brother, Albert Gomez, became disabled during the Korean Conflict. Phyllis took care of him from when he was discharged from the Army in 1954 until 2013, when he moved to the Veterans Home in Winfield.
Survivors include her brother, John Gomez and his wife Rose of Newton; niece, Rita Dunning of Mustang, Oklahoma; and several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is preceded in death her parents; brothers: Mitch, Enriquez, Trinidad and Albert Gomez; and sisters: Mercedes Gomez, Mary Grace Gomez, Mary Helen Gomez, Isabel Gonzalez and Isadora London.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m. Thursday (April 25, 2019) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (April 26, 2019) at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton. Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Florence. Friends may call at the funeral home after 1 p.m. on Thursday.
A memorial fund has been established with Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 25, 2019